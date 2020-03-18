LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS MAY 5, 2020



NEW YORK, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of purchasers of the securities of PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTC: PCLOF) between June 21, 2019 and March 2, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false

and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

PharmaCielo engaged in an undisclosed related party transactions with General Extract LLC;



PharmaCielo engaged in misleading transactions and loans with General Extract LLC and XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.;



PharmaCielo's Research Technology and Processing Centre was never on-schedule and is delayed;



The Rionegro facility is located on a floodplain and contaminated with mold and

pesticides from its previous tenants;



As a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

