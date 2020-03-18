Dublin, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in the US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The intraoperative neuromonitoring market (IONM) in the US is poised to grow by USD 955.33 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current US market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of surgeries that require IONM. In addition, rising adoption of remote IONM is anticipated to boost the growth of the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US.



Market Segmentation



Type:

Insourced IONM

Outsourced IONM

Application:

Orthopedic And Neurosurgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

ENT Surgeries

Other Surgeries

Methodology:

Evoked Potential (EP) Monitoring

Electroencephalogram (EEG)

Electromyography (EMG)

End-user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASG)

Other End-users

Key trends for intraoperative neuromonitoring market growth



This study identifies rising adoption of remote IONM as the prime reason driving growth in the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in the US intraoperative neuromonitoring market



A detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in us 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC, Cadwell Industries Inc., Computational Diagnostics Inc., IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LC, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., NuVasive Inc. and SpecialtyCare Inc. .





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market Ecosystem

2.2 Market Characteristics

2.3 Value Chain Analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market Segmentation Analysis

3.3 Market Size 2019

3.4 Market Outlook: Forecast 2019-2024



4 Five Forces Analysis



5 Market Segmentation



6 Customer Landscape



7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic Segmentation

7.2 Geographic Comparison

7.3 Europe - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.4 North America - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.5 APAC - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.6 South America - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.7 MEA - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.8 Key Leading Countries

7.9 Market Opportunity



8 Drivers, Challenges and Trends

8.1 Market Drivers

8.2 Market Challenges

8.3 Market Trends



9 Vendor landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape Disruption



10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors Covered

10.2 Market Positioning of Vendors



11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

11.6 List of Exhibits



Companies Mentioned



Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC

Cadwell Industries Inc.

Computational Diagnostics Inc.

IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LC

Medtronic Plc

Natus Medical Inc.

NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

NuVasive Inc.

SpecialtyCare Inc.

