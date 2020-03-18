Dublin, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Explosives - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The explosives market worldwide is projected to grow by 8.9 Million Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 5.1%. Blasting Agents, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 25.7 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Blasting Agents will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 311.2 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 257.1 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Blasting Agents will reach a market size of 1.5 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period.



As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately 2.6 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AEL Mining Services

Austin Powder Company

Chemring Group PLC

Enaex

EPC Groupe

EPC-UK

Hanwha Corp., Incitec Pivot Ltd.

Dyno Nobel

MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L.

NOF Corp.

Orica Ltd.

Solar Group

TITANOBEL SAS

Key Topics Covered:



I. Introduction, Methodology & Report Scope



II. Executive Summary



III. Market Analysis



IV. Competition



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68kwmz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900