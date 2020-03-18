Ohstrom works with mid-size to large private and PE-led industrial companies to create and execute strategies for profitable growth

Ohstrom works with mid-size to large private and PE-led industrial companies to create and execute strategies for profitable growth

KNOXVILLE, TN, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In more than 3 decades of senior marketing leadership, Per Ohstrom has used servant leadership in fashioning successful marketing teams and strategies – and is now delivering this core philosophy to the small- and mid-market companies that call upon Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading “Executives-as-a-Service” company of fractional chief marketers.

At Chief Outsiders, Ohstrom will join more than 70 part-time CMOs who work to align companies with effective strategies on a per-need basis. Ohstrom joins Chief Outsiders after building brands in the manufacturing, construction equipment, equipment rental, MRO supplies, supply chain and specialty chemicals industries with the energy and go-to-market insights for sales success.

As an example, Ohstrom took the reins of HTC, where he positioned a neglected North America business unit – growing tool sales 30 percent year-over-year through better value propositions, targeting and sales training. In an earlier engagement as VP of Marketing and Business Development at Xylem, Ohstrom led the company’s foray into new segments and boosted aftermarket sales yielding 20 percent revenue growth in just 16 months.

Ohstrom also delivered outsized results during turns as Vice President of Marketing, RSC Equipment Rental; as Senior Vice President, Hagemeyer ; and as Director of Marketing, CHEP.

“Per delegates and empowers without losing focus on results,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ South Team. “He deals comfortably with ambiguity, and is effective in matrix organizations."

Ohstrom gained his MBA at Northwestern University's Kellogg School, and holds a B.S. in Economics and Industrial Marketing from Lulea University of Technology in Sweden.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with 70 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 800 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past six years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment

Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com