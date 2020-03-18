Unfortunately, Jyske Bank A/S will have to cancel the annual general meeting scheduled for Tuesday 24 March 2020.

The decision has been made to align with the government’s and authorities’ measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Jyske Bank will announce a new date for the annual general meeting, as soon as the circumstances allow it.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

