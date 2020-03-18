Ketchikan, Alaska, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It was a cold and rainy night, but inside the quaint restaurant on the docks, the lights were aglow, and there was upbeat music and continuous laughter that fell outside. Inside, the guitarist was playing in the back corner, and the more than 100 guests were enjoying the new premium menu and fine crafted beers. They were celebrating as friends, welcoming every stranger as a friend.

On March 3, 2020, at an exclusive event, Cape Fox Corporation's newest business addition, Bar Harbor Ale House, hosted an invite-only Open House and then opened its doors to the public on March 4, 2020. Bar Harbor is a small, intimate restaurant that sits on Tongass Avenue, right on the dock with an excellent view of the mountains and waterway.

"What makes Bar Harbor so special is that it's something that the community of Ketchikan hasn't had before. We really wanted to do something that is a year-round concept for the locals. We are on the water, with a view of the mountains. It's a cool place to come hang out, sit back with your friends, and enjoy some beers. We brought in 50-75 different varieties of beer, and we serve wine as well. Ketchikan is a small town, and we are trying to give it new places to go. So this a real community type of feeling." Tim Lewis, Commercial Business Operations Manager

The restaurant has opened with a fully renovated interior, sure to delight with its unique design and a brand new menu that offers inventive dishes that are ale-infused and have a barbecue flair. The restaurant added a new smoker outside and promised a savory, smoky taste. Corporate Chef, Chris LeMond, brings his unique talent to every meal. Imagine stepping in and ordering quinoa stuffed cherry tomatoes or smoked, bacon-wrapped jalapenos stuffed with brisket and cream cheese.

Bar Harbor has long been considered by many to be Ketchikan's finest dining experience. They look forward to providing its unique fare to tourists and locals, so they can delight in the intimate feel, delicious menu, and fine crafted beers for years to come.

For additional information, email Heather Kaiser at hkaiser@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services; and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

Heather Kaiser Cape Fox Corporation 703.686.2340 hkaiser@capefoxss.com