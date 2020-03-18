Not for distribution in the United States or through United States wire services.



TORONTO, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR”) (YES – TSXV) today filed an Amended Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). This notice was filed to give notice that the venue for the Meeting will now be at CHAR’s head office – 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Ontario, M3C 1T5. With the evolving COVID-19 situation, CHAR urges shareholders to return proxies, either online or by mail, to ensure their interests are represented in the event the shareholder is not able to attend in person.

“The agenda for the upcoming Meeting will be scaled back to consist of only the public company formalities,” said Andrew White, CEO. “In the coming months, we will be hosting a CHAR Stakeholder Update event, which will include everything that our shareholders and stakeholders have come to expect from a CHAR Meeting with great networking, fantastic guest speakers, and a celebration of everything CHAR and cleantech.”

CHAR is also providing the following update on COVID-19: “Prior to the emergence of COVID-19, CHAR had a flexible and remote work policy in place. Therefore, with the emerging situation, employees have been able to seamlessly transition to working remotely to ensure we are doing our part to limit the spread of the virus through the recommended social distancing practices,” said Andrew White. “CHAR remains committed to providing uninterrupted service to our clients, and are taking all reasonable actions to ensure continued protection of the health and safety of our staff, clients and suppliers.”

About CHAR

CHAR Technologies Ltd. is a cleantech development and services company, specializing organic waste pyrolysis and biocarbon development (activated charcoal ‘SulfaCHAR’ and solid biofuel ‘CleanFyre’), custom equipment for industrial air and water treatment, and providing services in environmental management, site investigation and remediation, engineering, environmental compliance and resource efficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) about CHAR and is business and operations, including statements regarding: CHAR’s intention on changing the location of the upcoming Meeting; ‎the matters to be addressed at the upcoming Meeting and CHAR’s intention to hold an upcoming stakeholder event. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", ‎‎"believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to CHAR, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Such statements reflect CHAR’s current views and ‎intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to CHAR, and are subject to ‎certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those risk factors discussed or referred to in CHAR’s disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada, including the Management Discussion & Analysis dated February 27, 2020 and available under CHAR’s profile on www.sedar.com. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its ‎entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, CHAR does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or ‎completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release ‎is made as of the date of this press release and CHAR undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise ‎any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.‎

