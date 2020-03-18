CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Choice Bancorp (Nasdaq Capital Markets: FCBP) the holding company of First Choice Bank (collectively, “First Choice”), announced that First Choice has provided emergency donations totaling $10,000 to several non-profit organizations in Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties helping to fight hunger during the growing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



“Right now, more than ever, it is important for us to come together and support local nonprofits that are overwhelmed with the growing number of people in need,” said Robert Franko, President & CEO. “In particular, with school and business closures throughout Southern California and beyond, individuals and families in the most economically distressed neighborhoods have an immediate and growing need for food assistance.”

The five charitable organizations, each receiving a $2,000 donation, include Food Finders ( www.foodfinders.org ) and Project Angel Food ( www.angelfood.org ) in Los Angeles county; Second Harvest Food Bank ( www.feedoc.org ) and Caterina’s Club ( https://caterinasclub.org ) in Orange County; and Kitchens For Good ( https://kitchensforgood.org/ ) in San Diego County.

“We are so grateful to have First Choice’s continuing support in these very uncertain times,” said Chef Bruno Serato of Caterina’s Club, whose organization was one of those highlighted in First Choice’s 2019 Annual Charity Golf Tournament. “We are making sure that we do all we can so that no child goes to bed hungry.” First Choice Chairman Peter Hui added, “Now is the time for all of us to step up and help the people in our communities. We must do our part to support the groups assisting our neighborhoods’ most vulnerable.”

About First Choice Bancorp: First Choice Bancorp, headquartered in Cerritos, California, is the sole shareholder of, and the registered bank holding company for, First Choice Bank. As of December 31, 2019, First Choice Bancorp had total consolidated assets of $1.69 billion. First Choice Bank, also headquartered in Cerritos, California, is a community-based financial institution that serves primarily commercial and consumer clients in diverse communities and specializes in loans to small- to medium-sized businesses and private banking clients, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans with a specialization in providing financial solutions for the hospitality industry. First Choice Bank is a Preferred Small Business Administration (SBA) Lender. First Choice Bank conducts business through 9 full-service branches and 2 loan production offices, located in Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego Counties. Founded in 2005, First Choice Bank has quickly become a leading provider of financial services that enable our customers to grow, maintain strength, and achieve their business objectives. We strive to surpass our clients’ expectations through our efficiency, personalized services, financial solutions and professionalism and are committed to being “First in Speed, Service, and Solutions.” First Choice Bancorp stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “FCBP.”

