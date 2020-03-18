Lakewood, CO, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite CBD has harnessed industry leading practices and perfected their process. With a solid grasp on audiences and operations, it was time to launch a complete brand revitalization by introducing fresh packaging, newly designed website, projected product launches and compliance unique to all 50 states.

It began with in-depth research into the cannabis industry overall and monitoring where improvements were expected by the customers that keep the market alive. This is where Infinite CBD found their true motivation - in customer feedback and reviews. Constructing solutions from concerns allowed this team to craft a beloved brand into a sleek competitor to stand out among the competition.

A simplified and minimalist approach was necessary to focus on the quality of ingredients as well as the customer experience. Infinite CBD utilizes their local hemp farm and industry leading refinement to produce the purest CBD available. This theme continues into the production and lab facilities with all manufacturing being handled in-house to ensure perfected products. Fresh sets of luxury PPE have also been introduced to the team so that interaction with the products can be maximized without jeopardizing their quality.

The new webpage offers customers an efficient way to understand the Infinite CBD product line and place orders with ease. The reimagined packaging offers a QR code as well to offer the utmost transparency. By scanning this code with any smartphone, customers will have access to third-party lab results to see a chemical breakdown of the products they are utilizing.

John Ramsay, Infinite CBD’s CEO, shared his aspirations for the rebrand overall.

“There's no doubt that our products can speak for themselves. Dropping cheap sales tactics and allowing customers to form their own opinions will be what builds upon the business-customer relationship.”



About Infinite CBD: Infinite CBD is a single-source CBD isolate company based in Lakewood, CO. Infinite CBD provides 99%+ CBD products to online customers and wholesalers at infinitecbd.com. Starting the process to improve the quality of life is always a click away.

