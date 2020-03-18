Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 18 March 2020
Disclosure of received notifications
Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received notifications of Norges Bank.
Notifications of Norges Bank
|11 March 2020
|Voting rights
|1,935,847
|2.68%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|85,538
|0.12%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,021,385
|2.80%
|12 March 2020
|Voting rights
|2,095,027
|2.90%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|94,470
|0.13%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,189,497
|3.03%
