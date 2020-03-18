Albion Development VCT PLC

Share Buybacks

The Board of Albion Development VCT PLC (the “Company”) expects to publish its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 shortly. Given the uncertainty on valuations caused by the Coronavirus outbreak and its impact on financial markets in recent days, the Board has agreed to suspend the Company’s buy back operation, with immediate effect, until such time as the Company can provide an updated valuation as at 31 March 2020 of the portfolio and the Company’s Net Asset Value.

The Board do not intend to resume the Company’s buyback programme until after the announcement of the 31 March 2020 unaudited Net Asset Value.

