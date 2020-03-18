Aktia Bank Plc

Insider information

18 March 2020 at 8.00 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc expects a lower comparable operating profit compared to the earlier outlook and suspends an outlook for 2020

The significant worsening of the macroeconomic outlook and the grown volatility on the market as a result of the coronavirus outbreak is expected to have a negative impact on Aktia's operating profit in 2020. Aktia expects therefore that the earlier published outlook will not be attained (earlier outlook: the comparable operating profit for 2020 is expected to be somewhat higher than in 2019).

Due to the low visibility and the high volatility on the market it is very difficult to predict the economic impact. Aktia has therefore decided to suspend its outlook for 2020. Aktia aims to give an update on the outlook in connection with the interim report for the first quarter, which will be published on 5 May 2020.

Aktia's liquidity and capital positions remain strong.

AKTIA BANK PLC

Further information:

Outi Henriksson, CFO, tel. +358 10 247 6236

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, ir (at) aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Central news media

www.aktia.com

