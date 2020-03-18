New York, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Urinary Incontinence market was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.93 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.6%. Urinary incontinence is the leakage of urine, which is not controllable and is caused due to loss of control on the bladder. The various factors which are responsible for urine leakage include multiple conditions such as pregnancy, menopause, pelvic surgery, spinal surgery, diabetes, childbirth, and post radical prostatectomy surgery. The crucial factors responsible for propelling the market include the rising prevalence of the physical and medical conditions leading to urinary incontinence, increase in the geriatric population in the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation estimates, half a billion people are found to be living with diabetes worldwide, and the number is projected to increase by 25% in 2030 and 51% in 2045. This rise in diabetic patients who undergo problems with urination is anticipated to fuel the market in the near future.
Additionally, the growing incidences of Parkinson’s disease and hike in the technological advancements of urinary incontinence, upsurge in the government initiatives for the awareness, and increase in healthcare spending are anticipated to propel the market in the coming years. For instance, according to the recent estimations of the Parkinson’s Foundation, it is estimated that more than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s disease worldwide. The increase in the individuals living with Parkinson’s diseases is also more susceptible to experience urinary incontinence and hence propel the market in the near future.
Besides, the lesser awareness regarding urinary incontinence symptoms, post-operative problems such as infections related to the devices, are expected to hamper the growth of the market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Urinary Incontinence market on the basis of products, types, categories, end-use and region:
Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Categories Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
