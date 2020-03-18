CHICAGO, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCC) today reported the purchase of more than 237,500 shares of MRCC common stock by officers and directors of the Company and senior management of Monroe Capital Management Advisors, LLC (“MCMA”), an affiliate of the Company’s investment advisor, in open market transactions recently.



Theodore L. Koenig, Chief Executive Officer of the Company increased his shareholdings in MRCC by 60,760 shares at a cost of approximately $470,000 as disclosed in recent Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In addition, Thomas J. Allison, Jorde M. Nathan, Robert S. Rubin, and Jeffrey D. Steele, independent directors of the Company, collectively increased their shareholdings in MRCC by 35,835 shares as disclosed, or to be disclosed, in Form 4 filings with the SEC. Senior management of MCMA collectively increased their shareholdings by over 200,000 shares. This included purchases by Thomas Aronson, Managing Director and Head of Originations, Kyle Asher, Managing Director and Co-Head of Opportunistic Private Credit, James Cassady, Managing Director of Operations and Compliance, Carey Davidson, Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets, R. Sean Duff, Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations and Marketing, Michael Egan, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, Alex Franky, Managing Director and Head of Direct Underwriting, Peter Gruszka, Managing Director and General Counsel, Aaron Peck, Chief Financial Officer of Monroe Capital Corporation, Karina Stahl, Managing Director of Finance and Operations, Zia Uddin, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager – Private Credit, and Jeremy VanDerMeid, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager – CLO and Loan Trading.

Chief Executive Officer Theodore L. Koenig commented, “Given all the volatility in the capital markets recently, in my opinion, the share price of MRCC does not properly reflect the value of the Company and presents a very attractive investment option. These recent purchases of company stock in the open market demonstrate management’s confidence in the Company’s long-term stability and growth potential.”

ABOUT MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION

Monroe Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded specialty finance company that principally invests in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, and an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC. To learn more about Monroe Capital Corporation, visit www.monroebdc.com.

ABOUT MONROE CAPITAL LLC

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2019 Best US Direct Lending Fund; Global M&A Network as the 2019 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; Private Debt Investor as the 2018 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under the Company’s control, and that the Company may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from these estimates and projections of the future. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

