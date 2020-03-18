VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports that, to date, Goldcliff has not experienced serious disruption to business functions as a result of the COVID-19 virus. Goldcliff has managed its business, including multiple exploration projects on multiple properties over two decades, without the use of a central office facility. The Company retains no full-time staff. All business functions are co-ordinated and executed by an active Board of Directors who work virtually, most from home offices. Accordingly, dislocation of staff and business function as a result of addressing the potential risks of COVID-19 will not affect the Company.



Last night, the Governor of Nevada announced a statewide closure of all casinos, bars, restaurants, and other nonessential businesses for 30 days. The Nevada Rand project is located in a semi remote area of rural Nevada and is without public access. This morning Goldcliff completed the final hole of the Nevada Rand drill program and expects to be demobilizing by this weekend.

