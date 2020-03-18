SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domopalooza LIVE & On-Demand – March 18, 2020 – Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it is making it even easier to get BI leverage at cloud scale in record time through new augmented capabilities in the Domo Business Cloud.
In a new Dimensional Research study sponsored by Domo, 92% of individuals surveyed said they’ve made decisions in the past three months without having all the information they wanted, with most reporting that data is just too hard to access. And while 77% of respondents reported they know “dark data” across their organizations goes unused, 88% of people said they struggle to access data that is outside their control.
“We believe that moving fast and using great data is what will define great companies in the cloud era, however getting the right data and making it usable has been too difficult and time consuming,” said Catherine Wong, chief product officer and EVP of Engineering. “We’ve introduced these new intelligent capabilities into the Business Cloud to augment how data is accessed and leveraged with the goal of turbo-charging the speed at which companies can innovate and move their business forward.”
Domo’s new capabilities include ubiquitous machine learning and data science capabilities as well as more powerful data management tools that help technical and non-technical users move more rapidly from data to insight to model to action in a single workflow. As a result, anyone can leverage massive data volumes more easily to boldly dream up and deliver innovations that drive business forward. Domo’s new capabilities augment how data is connected and transformed, visualized and analyzed, as well as extended across and beyond organizations through data, apps and workflows.
Domo also announced significant updates to Domo Everywhere. With the new Data Everywhere, data can be published in a live query subscription, giving customers, partners and vendors the ability to interact with live data across Domo accounts. Now users can quickly and securely embed, publish and brand their own intelligent apps, interactive stories and raw data. Even if these experiences are driven with billions of rows of data, they can be distributed to any software or account where external stakeholders already spend time.
Customers like GFK, one of the largest global market research companies in the world, is using Domo Everywhere to power its GFK Consumer Insights Engine, a self-service digital platform that delivers an integrated and comprehensive collection of consumer insights to help its customers understand who they should be targeting and how to drive sales.
With Domo Everywhere, customers don’t have to worry about the foundational components of wrangling data or making it useable externally. Instead, they can focus on delivering a brand experience that is unique to their business and delivers new value to their stakeholders.
