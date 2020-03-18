SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domopalooza LIVE & On-Demand – Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced the Domo Data Experience Framework (DDX), the industry’s first no-code, drag-and-drop development environment designed to support data-driven alerts to the explosion of citizen apps. With DDX, technical and non-technical employees can create and quickly deploy no-code or rich, highly specialized apps to drive the business forward at record speed.



Industry research firm Constellation Research estimates that, “by 2025, 592 million digital apps and services will be developed, tested, and deployed using cloud-native approaches, with 70 percent targeted for industry-specific digital transformation use cases.”

“Intelligence is quickly moving beyond charts and graphs, into where work gets done such as in text messages or lightweight apps that are designed to break down barriers between multiple teams and departments,” said Adam Landefeld, senior vice president of product, Domo. “A good portion of these low code apps will also be IT-led to automate more complex business processes such as sales commission planning. This is where DDX plays a role. DDX gives technical and non-technical people a powerful, but easy to use, framework to make their workflows more automated and intelligent, so teams and entire organizations can make more meaningful contributions and move at unprecedented speed.”

As its canvas, DDX leverages Domo Stories , Domo’s easy-to-use layout and design tool that was announced at Domopalooza 2019. DDX also includes all the robust capabilities of the Domo platform, which help reduce the cost and complexity in building and deploying apps to teams or across entire organizations.

Highlights of the Domo platform benefits that come with apps built through DDX include:

World-class security and entitlement management, reducing the management overhead and bringing compliance and peace of mind;

Immediate mobile availability with no additional development work required;

Immediate deployment to one employee or tens of thousands;

Automated actions, suggestions and alerts to make it easier for employees to know when they need to take action;

Native write-back capabilities and integration with other systems to automate and accelerate workflows in any business process; and,

Support preferred tools and development processes of professional developers with no proprietary skills required.

“Traditional software development methods are demanding in terms of time, budget and available skills, all of which makes it hard to be agile and responsive to fast-changing business requirements,” said Doug Henschen, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. “Leading-edge vendors are adding low-code and no-code development options and automation capabilities that speed and simplify the delivery of breakthrough capabilities. Domo’s DDX offering is very much in line with this important emerging trend.”

For more information about DDX, visit: https://www.domo.com/product/new-features

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com . You can also follow Domo on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Domo, Domo Business Cloud, Domo is the Business Cloud and Domopalooza are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.