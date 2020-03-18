RALEIGH, N.C., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation announced its support this week for Onslow Community Outreach (OCO), a local non-profit in Jacksonville whose mission is to help meet the basic needs of vulnerable populations in Onslow County. The $40,000 in funding from the Foundation was awarded as a Mission Development grant, which will help the organization develop next steps to deliver a new program of services for veterans in eastern North Carolina — Veterans Emerging Toward Stability (VETS) — and achieve their goal of building a new services center. SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell presented a ceremonial check to officials from Onslow Community Outreach during an event held in Jacksonville.



Formerly called Onslow Community Ministries, OCO began when a small group of concerned Onslow County citizens borrowed a small kitchen from a local church, put on a pot of soup, and stood ready to serve the hungry. Services currently offered by the non-profit include a homeless shelter for individuals and families, a soup kitchen, and a free medical and dental clinic. The addition of the VETS program will provide resources for housing, food, healthcare, and education to over 450 veterans in the region annually. According to OCO, Onslow County has the 5th highest population of veterans in the state – roughly 70% of the county’s nearly 193,700 residents are affiliated with the military.

“Onslow Community Outreach appreciates the support given by the SECU Foundation to Veterans Emerging Towards Stability and our building campaign,” said Theo McClammy, OCO Executive Director. “VETS is a regional program that will assist veterans and military dependents and families. The Foundation’s grant will strengthen our ability to implement VETS and to relocate services in a sustainable manner.”

“This organization has been serving individuals and families from communities surrounding Jacksonville since 1990, providing a helping hand with food, housing, and medical resources,” stated Ms. Campbell. “The commitment and dedication that Onslow Community Outreach, its board members, and volunteers have shown through their work is inspiring. We take great pride in helping them move forward with increasing their capacity by building upon their strengths and developing solid strategies that will carry them far into the future.”

