Chantilly, VA, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) and Select Community Services (SCS) awards sponsorships to local teams through their Associa Supports Kids (ASK) program.



Associa Supports Kids (ASK) encourages children to be engaged, active, and strong by promoting team activities through youth program sponsorships. The sponsorship program financially assists teams to help purchase uniforms, equipment, registrations, playoffs, championships, and much more. ASK is a valuable program for Associa community residents, designed to enhance the neighborhood community experience. The program focuses on educating parents and kids about teamwork, safety, and fitness.



This year, Associa CMC and SCS have sponsored several local teams, including the Evoshield Canes baseball team in Fredericksburg, VA. Evoshield Canes Baseball is a non-profit organization designed to develop players and to teach a team-oriented attitude that is displayed on and off the field.



“The CMC and SCS teams are honored to provide sponsorship to the Evoshield Canes baseball team,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC president. “This group of talented and dedicated competitors are exciting to cheer for. Through our Associa Supports Kids program, we are able to provide athletes the opportunity to experience sportsmanship, teamwork, and confidence-building. We look forward to watching their success during the upcoming season.”



