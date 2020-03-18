Regulated Information

Nyrstar shareholder meetings postponed as a result of the current Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak

18 March 2020 at 21.00 CET

Nyrstar NV (the “Company” or “Nyrstar”) today announces that it has been necessary to postpone its upcoming shareholder meetings scheduled for 25 March 2020 and its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 16 April 2020 due to the continuing Covid-19 situation and corresponding restrictions that have been introduced in Europe.

The latest restrictions that have been introduced by various European governments in response to Covid-19 have meant that it is not possible for the Company’s directors and management to travel to the meetings scheduled to take place in Antwerp, Belgium. Further, Nyrstar has taken into account shareholder requests to postpone the meetings for the time being. The Company has therefore decided that the most prudent course of action is to postpone its shareholder meetings that were planned for Antwerp on 25 March 2020 and 16 April 2020.

While the Company hopes that it will be able to revert shortly with revised dates for the postponed shareholder meetings, it notes that the situation with regard to the Covid-19 situation remains very fluid.

About Nyrstar

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs and Legal M: +41 79 722 2152 anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

