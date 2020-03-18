NEW YORK, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against NMC Health Plc (“NMC” or the “Company”) (OTC: NMHLY) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the American Depositary Receipts (“ADR’s”) of NMC between March 13, 2016 and March 10, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



All investors who purchased ADR's of NMC Health Plc. and incurred losses

If you have incurred losses in the ADR’s of NMC Health Plc., you may, no later than May 11, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of ADR’s of NMC Health Plc.

The filed Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

the Company lacked effective internal controls and risk management;



the Company engaged in undisclosed and extensive related party and de facto related party transactions;



the Company’s debts were significantly understated and obfuscated;



the Company’s cash-on-hand figures were overstated;



the Company’s principal shareholders were not accurately reporting or accounting their interests or stakes in the Company;



the Company did not review or know their principal shareholders interests or stakes in the Company;



consequently, the Company was not enforcing its Relationship Agreement with the principal shareholders; and



as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case

