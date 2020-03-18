New York, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Collagen peptides Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Source ; Application , and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875852/?utm_source=GNW





Collagen peptides are more bioavailable and are better absorbed into the bloodstream due to shorter chains of amino acids as compared to collagen and gelatin.Collagen peptides are readily broken down into a form that can enter the bloodstream after digestion.



After consumption and absorption, collagen peptides travel throughout the body, rebuilding, repairing, and providing energy.Collagen peptides are carried to the different tissues where cells will build the peptides into full-length collagen helices to repair the skin, bones, and joints.



Collagen peptide is a versatile source of protein and an important element of healthy nutrition. Their nutritional and physiological properties promote the bones, joints, and skin health.



Based on source, the collagen peptide market is segmented into cattle hide and bones, pigskin, poultry and fish, sheep and goat, and others. The cattle hide and bones segments held the largest share of 37.0% of the global collagen peptide market. Moreover, the poultry and fish segment is expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. Rising preference for marine-based collagen peptide ingredients in the cosmetic industry and the potential of using fish collagen peptides in numerous nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products drive demand for poultry and fish collagen peptide market. A growing potential application of poultry and fish collagen peptide in making dermal fillers for non-invasive cosmetic procedures is projected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Based on application, the global collagen peptide market is bifurcated into nutritional products, beverages, dairy products, meat and poultry products, healthcare, cosmetic, and others. The nutritional products segment held the largest share of 37.1% of the global collagen peptide market. Rising demand for nutritional and fortified food products and natural ingredients is boosting the growth of the collagen peptide market in the nutritional products segment.

The nutritional products application segment accounted for the largest share in the global collagen peptide market in 2018.Collagen peptide derived from various sources such as cattle hide and bones, pigskin, poultry and fish, sheep, and goat are extensively used as a protein source in everyday foods and sports nutrition.



Collagen supplements are consumed by health-conscious customers to improve skin health, relieve joint pain, boost muscle mass, and promote heart health.



North America accounted for the largest share of the global collagen peptide market in 2018.The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the growing demand for collagen peptide for several applications such as nutritional products, beverages, dairy products, meat and poultry products, healthcare, cosmetic, and others.



Additionally, the rise in purchasing power along with a growing focus towards health is stimulating the demand for the market.Increasing focus towards research and development to expand and diversify the application base of collagen peptide has also boosted the demand.



Further, the rise in demand for natural and organic personal care products is also expected to accelerate the growth of collagen peptide market in North America.



Companies such as Gelnex, Gelnex, and Amikozen Co., Ltd have been implementing various strategies in order to gain competitive edge and to grab larger market share in the global collagen peptide market. Product launch and expansion are among the most common activities undertaken by these companies to attract consumers and expand their market shares. These strategies have also helped these company to build strong brand image and grow their business.

