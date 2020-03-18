AUSTIN, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Medical is bringing its modernized, membership-based primary care model to Austin, and will partner with Ascension Texas to facilitate more seamless access and coordinated care across primary care and specialty care services.



One Medical’s consumer-driven primary care platform combines seamless digital health and inviting in-office care convenient to where people work, shop, live and click. One Medical plans to launch in Austin with new medical office locations and its digital health services over the next 12 months, and will clinically and digitally integrate with Ascension Texas providers and sites of care in the community. Through this partnership, the two organizations aim to achieve greater care coordination between primary and specialty care settings, advance an exceptional experience for consumers and employers, and reduce administrative burdens and costs. Austin will be One Medical’s 13th metropolitan market, following its anticipated entry into Atlanta, Georgia, Portland, Oregon, and Orange County, California in 2020.

“We greatly look forward to expanding to Austin in collaboration with Ascension Texas. Together, we will deliver streamlined access and a heightened experience across primary and specialty care settings, furthering our vision to delight our members with better health, better care, and lower costs,” said John Singerling, Chief Network Officer of One Medical.

“As Ascension Texas primary care providers continue to serve the rapidly growing needs of the expanding Austin market, both in person and through virtual care, we look forward to welcoming One Medical providers to further care for the community,” said Samson Jesudass, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, Ascension Texas. “Through this collaboration, our specialists will work with primary care providers to offer seamless specialty care and services to those we together are privileged to serve.”

About One Medical

One Medical is a membership-based primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live and click. One Medical’s mission is to transform health care for all through a human-centered, technology-powered model. One Medical’s vision is to delight members with better health, better care, and lower costs.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONEM) is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

About Ascension Texas

In Texas, Ascension operates Ascension Providence and Ascension Seton, which includes Dell Children’s Medical Center, the region’s only comprehensive children’s hospital and pediatric Level I trauma center, and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, the region’s only Level I trauma center for adults. Ascension Seton partners with Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin and shares a common vision of transforming healthcare through a focus on quality and value. Serving Texas for 115 years, Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension is one of the leading non-profit and Catholic health systems in the U.S., operating 2,600 sites of care – including 150 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities – in 20 states and the District of Columbia. Visit www.ascension.org and www.dellchildrens.net.

Press contact:

Kristina Skinner, One Medical

Director of External Communications

press@onemedical.com

650-743-5187

Danielle Hall, Ascension Texas

Public Relations Manager

danielle.hall3@ascension.org

931-247-3527

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about One Medical and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on One Medical’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to One Medical. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding future results of operations, financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements.