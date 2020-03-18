TORONTO, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:CXI; OTCBB:CURN), in light of ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders, employees, communities and other stakeholders, the Company wishes to emphasize its priority to decrease the health risks associated with the spread of COVID-19 and adhere to the recommendations of Canadian public health officials in regards to the number of people allowed to attend any public meeting, in the context of the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) called to be held on March 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. The details of the Meeting, including the business items on which the shareholders will be asked to vote, are set out in the Notice of Meeting of the Company dated February 14, 2020 (“Notice of Meeting”) that was sent to shareholders and filed on SEDAR at https://sedar.com.



Accordingly, the Company announces that it is strongly discouraging shareholders and other persons from attending the Meeting in-person . All shareholders are encouraged to vote on the matters before the meeting by proxy, and to view the annual meeting online by way of a live webinar, the details of which are provide below. The Shareholders are reminded to submit their votes no later than by11:59 a.m. EST on March 23, 2020.

Should Shareholders require further instructions on accessing the online webcast of the Meeting, instructions will be posted to https://www.ceifx.com/investor-relations or shareholders can email their questions directly to investorrelations@cxifx.com. Shareholders will be able to ask questions of management throughout the webcast, and via teleconference at the conclusion of the Meeting.

Online Meeting Access Details: Date: March 25, 2020 Time: 12:00 p.m. On line access: https://cxi.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EjNMUsnWQMyn5HRCuRMrdQ Meeting ID: 512-257-861 Telephone access: Dial by your location +1 929 205 6099 US +1 647 558 0588 Canada

To participate in the on-line conversation during the question period following the conclusion of the Meeting or ask a question, Shareholders would be able click the “raise your hand” icon. Shareholders would also be able to submit questions or comments by clicking the “Q&A” button or chat box during webcast. For additional help in accessing the meeting online, please see: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/115004954946-Joining-and-participating-in-a-webinar-attendee-#h_7f263058-2b5c-4e12-9807-a056dc7c33cd



