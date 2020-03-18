CALGARY, Alberta, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the press release dated March 17, 2020, Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) (“Enerflex” or “the Company”) stated that “The quarterly dividend of $0.110/share declared on February 20, 2020 will be paid as planned on April 2, 2020.” Today, the Company clarified that the quarterly dividend declared on February 20, 2020 and to be paid on April 2, 2020 is $0.115/share, not $0.110/share as was indicated in the March 17 press release.



About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company’s broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, operate, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,500 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates and joint-ventures operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “EFX”. For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: