CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the news release issued on March 17, 2020 by Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: DFFN) under the same headline, please note that the third statement by the company's chairman and chief executive officer, David Kalergis, has been clarified. All other data remains the same. The full, corrected release follows.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: DFFN), a cutting-edge biotechnology company developing new treatments for life-threatening medical conditions by improving the body’s ability to bring oxygen to the areas where it is needed most, today reported financial results for 2019 and provided a business update.
Recent business highlights include the following:
“We achieved multiple important milestones throughout 2019 and in particular during the fourth quarter, with the start of enrollment in our PHAST-TSC Phase 2 study,” said David Kalergis, chairman and chief executive officer of Diffusion. “This trial start followed detailed preparations during the course of the year to train the ambulance first responders and to certify each site. Our UVA-affiliated site is up and enrolling, and enrollment has also now begun at UCLA-affiliated sites. We expect to complete the study and report topline data during 2022, subject to receipt of adequate funding.
“A recent presentation of early data from our Phase 3 GBM study was well received by conference attendees. We presented data suggesting that adding 18 injections of TSC during the post-radiation chemotherapy phase at doses up to six-times higher than those received during radiation, per the INTACT protocol, may be having a positive effect on survival without adding increased safety risks. We are encouraged by this data, and believe it enhances the prospects of attracting a partner to continue advancing this much-needed option for patients. Commencement of enrollment in the randomization portion of the INTACT trial is contingent upon entering into a strategic partnership,” Mr. Kalergis added.
“We look forward to achieving additional milestones in 2020,” continued Mr. Kalergis. “We anticipate enrollment in PHAST-TSC will continue during the year, with the expectation of completing enrollment in this study in 2021 and reporting topline data in 2022. We have many patent applications pending worldwide and expect to further solidify our global TSC intellectual property estate. Given the early data from our GBM run-in study, we are hopeful we will secure a partner to continue the trial.”
2019 Financial Results
Research and development expenses were $6.6 million for 2019, compared with $5.8 million for 2018. The increase was attributable to a $1.9 million increase in expenses related to the Company’s Phase 2 stroke trial and a $0.3 million increase in manufacturing expense, partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in expense related to its Phase 3 GBM trial. The lead-in portion of this trial was completed in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company expects higher R&D expenses during 2020 compared with 2019, which will consist primarily of expenses associated with PHAST-TSC.
General and administrative expenses were $4.8 million for 2019, compared with $6.2 million for 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a $0.7 million decrease in stock-based compensation expense, a $0.4 million decrease in salaries and wages, and a $0.2 million decrease in professional fees and other expenses.
Diffusion had cash and cash equivalents of $14.2 million as of December 31, 2019, compared with $8.0 million at December 31, 2018. Net cash used in operating activities during 2019 was $9.9 million, compared with $10.8 million used during 2018. During 2019, the Company raised $16.2 million in gross proceeds via three separate offerings of stock and warrants. The Company believes it has adequate cash resources to continue operations into January of 2021.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an innovative biotechnology company developing new treatments that improve the body’s ability to bring oxygen to the areas where it is needed most, offering new hope for the treatment of life-threatening medical conditions.
Diffusion’s lead drug TSC was originally developed in conjunction with the Office of Naval Research, which was seeking a way to treat hemorrhagic shock caused by massive blood loss on the battlefield.
Evolutions in research have led to Diffusion’s focus today: Fueling Life by taking on some of medicine’s most intractable and difficult-to-treat diseases, including stroke and GBM brain cancer. In each of these diseases, hypoxia – oxygen deprivation of essential tissue in the body – has proved to be a significant obstacle for medical providers and the target for TSC’s novel mechanism.
In September 2018 its on-ambulance PHAST-TSC acute stroke protocol was granted FDA clearance to proceed and the Company is prepared began enrolling patients in this Phase 2 study in October 2019. In July 2019 the Company reported favorable safety data in a 19-patient dose-escalation run-in study to its Phase 3 INTACT program, using TSC to target inoperable GBM brain cancer. Additional preclinical data supports the potential use of TSC as a treatment for other conditions where hypoxia plays a major role, such as myocardial infarction, respiratory diseases such as COPD, peripheral artery disease, and neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
In addition, RES-529, the Company’s PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway inhibitor that dissociates the mTORC1 and mTORC2 complexes, is in preclinical testing for GBM.
Diffusion is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia – a hub of advancement in the life science and biopharmaceutical industries – and is led by CEO David Kalergis, a 30-year industry veteran and company co-founder.
Forward-Looking Statements
To the extent any statements made in this news release deal with information that is not historical, these are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations and products, the potential of the company's technology and product candidates, the anticipated timing of future clinical trials, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "would," "will," "plans," "possibility," "potential," "future," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "continue," "expects," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Uncertainties and risks may cause the Diffusion’s actual results to be materially different than those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include: the difficulty of developing pharmaceutical products, obtaining regulatory and other approvals and achieving market acceptance; general business and economic conditions; the company's need for and ability to obtain additional financing or partnering arrangements; and the various risk factors (many of which are beyond Diffusion’s control) as described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Diffusion’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. Diffusion undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contacts:
David Kalergis, CEO
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(434) 220-0718
dkalergis@diffusionpharma.com
LHA Investor Relations
Kim Sutton Golodetz
(212) 838-3777
kgolodetz@lhai.com
(Tables to follow)
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheet
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|14,177,349
|$
|7,991,172
|Prepaid expenses, deposits and other current assets
|472,464
|923,059
|Total current assets
|14,649,813
|8,914,231
|Property and equipment, net
|252,366
|350,281
|Intangible asset
|8,639,000
|8,639,000
|Right of use asset
|247,043
|—
|Other assets
|322,301
|298,480
|Total assets
|$
|24,110,523
|$
|18,201,992
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,251,412
|$
|198,818
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|358,532
|605,226
|Current operating lease liability
|111,477
|—
|Total current liabilities
|1,721,421
|804,044
|Deferred income taxes
|2,119,274
|1,786,389
|Noncurrent operating lease liability
|135,566
|—
|Total liabilities
|3,976,261
|2,590,433
|Stockholders’ Equity:
|Common stock, $0.001 par value:
|1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 33,480,365 and 3,376,230 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|33,481
|3,377
|Additional paid-in capital
|111,824,859
|95,532,881
|Accumulated deficit
|(91,724,078
|)
|(79,924,699
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|20,134,262
|15,611,559
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|24,110,523
|$
|18,201,992
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Consolidated Statement of Operations
|Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|6,619,597
|$
|5,751,940
|General and administrative
|4,834,284
|6,167,177
|Goodwill impairment
|—
|6,929,258
|Depreciation
|97,915
|110,371
|Loss from operations
|11,551,796
|18,958,746
|Other expense (income):
|Interest (income) expense, net
|(85,302
|)
|(151,647
|)
|Loss from operations before income tax benefit
|(11,466,494
|)
|(18,807,099
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|332,885
|(437,289
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(11,799,379
|)
|$
|(18,369,810
|)
|Series A cumulative preferred dividends
|—
|(85,993
|)
|Deemed dividend related to the make-whole provision for the conversion of Series A convertible preferred stock into common stock
|—
|(8,167,895
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(11,799,379
|)
|$
|(26,623,698
|)
|Per share information:
|Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted
|$
|(1.76
|)
|$
|(8.21
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|6,706,509
|3,242,301
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Charlottesville, Virginia, UNITED STATES
DiffusionInc_white background.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: