New York City, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ***MEDIA ADVISORY***

WHAT:     

The Institute for Public Relations and Peppercomm, in partnership with CommPRO, will host a webinar addressing the results of their recent survey of 300 communication executives which found that there is less trust in social media, government leaders and mainstream media.

The free virtual session will also discuss what businesses are doing to fight against COVID-19 and resulting panic and gives tips for navigating these uncharted waters.


WHO:

  • Steve Cody, Founder / CEO, Peppercomm | @RepManCody
  • Adele Cehrs, CEO / Founder, When + How Agency | @AdeleCehrs
  • Neil Foote, President, National Black Public Relations Society | @politicsincolor
  • Tina McCorkindale, Ph.D., APR, President and CEO of the Institute for Public Relations | @tmccorkindale
  • Richard S. Levick, Esq., Chairman & CEO, LEVICK | @richardlevick
  • Kim Sample, President, PR Council | @PRCouncil


WHEN:

Thursday March 19, 2020 at 1pm ET


WHERE:

REGISTER HERE.


***interviews are available.***

Media Contact: 
Paul Merchan 
Peppercomm 
pmerchan@peppercomm.com 
212-931-6172