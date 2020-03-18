New York, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Air Gun Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product ; Ammunition Type ; Accessories" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875822/?utm_source=GNW



The global air gun market accounted for US$ 2,045.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period 2020–2027, to account for US$ 3,987.0 Mn by 2027.

The air gun market is accelerating a decent pace, and over the past half-decade, the manufacturers are experiencing substantial demand for their products from direct customers as well as online distributors.The air gun are not considered as firearms, and owing to this, the establishing of newer manufacturing plants is easier.



The global air gun market is fragmented with significant number of players operating across the globe, and over the years, the number of manufacturers is increasing. The increase in manufacturers is boosting the global air gun market by offering an increased number of products.



Currently, the air gun market is heavily fragmented with the presence of a large number of companies with strong regional presence. However, the air gun market constitutes few prominent market players including Airforce Airguns, Velocity Outdoor Inc., Daisy Outdoor Products, Feinwerkbau GmbH, GAMO Outdoor, S.L.U, Morini Competition Arm SA, Smith & Wesson with global presence and diverse customer base. The global air gun market continues to witness a significant proportion of product launches among the leading market players operating in the air gun market. Factors such as the presence of a high number of market players and high market competitiveness along with limited organic growth opportunities have attributed to significant product developments. Along with periodic modification into the existing industry standard practice with consistent advancement in technology is anticipated, which would continue to offer market growth opportunities for air gun market players.



The demand for air rifles is growing at a faster pace in APAC due to the increasing number of sports events as well as the mounting interest of citizens in animal hunting.APAC is a paradise for the mountain predator for hunting a huge variety of wild goats and sheep.



The region also offers immense scope for hunters to hunt stags, gazelles, bears, roe deer, etc.In Australia, China, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries, among others, hunting is legal.



For instance, in Australia, the hunting is regulated independently by each territory and state government, which govern through different laws, license requirement, and fee and fine structures.In Japan, the hunter should be 18 years and more for getting a license for using air gun and projectiles (rifles and shotguns).



Moreover, there are several upcoming sports event in pipeline in 2020, which has shooting as one the sports, e.g., 2nd World Deaf Shooting Championships (June 2020), 2020 Summer Olympics, 2020 Summer Paralympics, and World and continental shooting events. The growing demand for air rifles across these countries with the increasing interest in hunting games as well as for sports events is boosting the air gun market across APAC countries except India.

