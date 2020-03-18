Selbyville, Delaware, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Network Monitoring Market by Component (Monitoring Equipment [Network Monitoring Switch, Network TAP], Software Platform, Service [Professional Services, Managed Services]), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Network Speed (1 and 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 100 Gbps, 400 Gbps), Application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy & Utility, Government, Retail, Industrial), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of network monitoring will reach $5 billion by 2026.

The growing demand for network diagnostics and optimization functionalities across enterprises is expected to support the network monitoring market growth. The network monitoring equipment is categorized into network Test Access Points (TAP) and network monitoring switch. The network TAPs are used as external devices that analyze the information passed through two network nodes.

Furthermore, a network monitoring switch provides support to Ethernet LAN & WAN links and helps IT teams to troubleshoot the network problems. The network performance monitoring equipment also helps companies to report the performance parameters and optimize resource allocation with quick impact analysis.

The growing demand for reducing time required for network troubleshooting and improving mean-time-to-repair related network issues is expected to drive the demand for network monitoring market. For instance, electric power companies are majorly focusing on providing integrated energy solutions to their customers. They need to maintain large-scale metering infrastructure & services to provide customers with access to electricity usage data. The network monitoring system gathers information from all remote infrastructures and provides detailed performance overview. This also helps customers to measure the network bandwidth and diagnose the network issues. Due to these application capabilities, companies in the power sector are adopting network monitoring services.

The 100 Gbps network speed segment is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period. The government agencies are adopting network monitoring solutions to monitor environmental sensors, security surveillance, and IT infrastructure. Due to the adoption of smart lightings and CCTV systems in urban areas, the IT departments of government agencies are adopting high-speed bandwidth network infrastructure.

The healthcare sector held significant network monitoring market share in 2019 due to growing adoption of remote healthcare services. There is significant increase in IoT and wireless devices across the healthcare institutes for remotely monitoring different parameters of patients. The efficient performance of these wireless network devices is critical for providing improved healthcare services. The network monitoring solutions are helping healthcare institutes to monitor performance of their network components and rapidly resolve network issues.

The adoption of network monitoring solutions in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at CAGR of over 15% between 2020 and 2026. The increasing adoption of smartphone and cloud applications in densely populated countries is attributed to market growth.

The increasing number of smartphone users is enabling telecom operators to provide better network service quality. Telecom service providers are adopting network monitoring solutions to manage many subscribers. Enterprises operating in the region are facing cyber-threats and poor network performance. These factors are enabling enterprises to adopt network performance management solutions to enhance their network security and optimization.

Some major findings of the network monitoring market report include:

The extensive penetration of smartphones, cloud services, and connected devices across enterprises and consumers is supporting the network technology development.

The rising investments in the retail sector in the U.S. are supporting the market growth due to the rising demand to monitor Point-of-Sales (POS) traffic by using network performance monitoring solutions.

Some of the major players operating in the network monitoring market are NETSCOUT systems, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Viavi Solutions Inc. and Broadcom.

Companies operating in the market are focusing on the development of advanced services supporting Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) and Domain Name System (DNS) server monitoring that can enable network monitoring.





