Restraining factors, such as pricing pressure on drug manufacturers, are likely to damage the growth of the market in the coming years.



On the other hand, growing medical tourism in Mexico is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the North American superdisintegrants market in the coming years.



The superdisintegrants are the agents that are mixed in the tablets to intensify the breakup of the tablet into small fragments in aqueous conditions, thereby boosting the release of the drug into the body.In past years superdisintegrants have gained the attention of the pharmaceutical industry as it increases the solubility of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in the body by raising the absorption of the drug in the body due to which bioavailability of drugs also increases.



The superdisintegrant agent is used in tablets and capsules.



Generic drugs refer to qualitative and quantitative compositions of active components whose bioequivalence has been demonstrated by suitable bioavailability studies.Cost efficiency is the prominent factor that is driving the acceptance and adoption of generic drugs across the world.



For instance, according to the study published in Journal of Pharmaceutical Health Care and Sciences (2015), nearly 50.0–60.0% of drug use across the world was of generic drugs. Certain benefits such as superior treatment outcomes, cost benefits, and easy availability played a major part in higher consumption of generic medications. Such higher consumption of generic medications is directly correlated to increased manufacturing of drugs. Moreover, increasing popularity of orally disintegrating drugs is likely to drive the usage of superdisintegrants in generic drugs, which will ultimately drive the growth of the global superdisintegrants market during the forecast period. Additionally, majority of the governments across the world are also implementing strategic policies to encourage the use of generic drugs. As generic drugs are cheaper by about 30.0–80.0%, the government is focusing to increase its adoption with an aim to expand the reach of drugs to every financial class.

In 2019, the synthetic superdisintegrants segment accounted for the largest market share in the North America superdisintegrants market.The growth of the synthetic superdisintegrants segment is expected to grow due to the wide consumption of these superdisintegrants in numerous pharmaceutical drug formulations owing to the benefits offered such as efficiency at lesser concentrations as compared to starch and a smaller effect on the compressibility and flow ability of the dosage form.



These factors are increasing the demand of synthetic superdisintegrants in the forecast period.



In 2019, the tablets segment held the most significant market share of the superdisintegrants market by the formulation.This segment is also anticipated to hold a considerable portion of the market in 2027, owing to the high rate of tablet manufacturing and increasing number of hospital visits are also projected to drive the consumption of tablets.



The segment is also anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

In 2019, the gastrointestinal diseases segment held the most significant market share of the superdisintegrants market by the therapeutic area. This segment is also anticipated to hold a considerable portion of the market in 2027, owing to the high prevalence of gastrointestinal conditions and increasing adoption of OTC drugs for gastrointestinal conditions are anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Some of the significant primary and secondary sources for superdisintegrants included in the report are Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer (AECC), British Generics Manufacturers Association (BGMA), Chronic Disease Management Programme (CDMP), Canada Foundation of Innovation (CFI) and others.

