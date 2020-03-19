SYDNEY, Australia, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the cyber security market in Australia.



The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Cyber Security ­­– Solutions & Services for Australia, scheduled to be released in August. The report will cover a broad range of cyber security products and services available in Australia, including identity and access management products and loss-prevention products.

“Data and IT infrastructures are constantly exposed to criminal threats,” said Scott Bertsch, partner and regional leader, ISG Asia Pacific. “Even as executives struggle to justify investments, cyber security consulting, user training and constantly updated IT equipment and procedures are needed to help reduce the threat.”

In addition to external and internal security threats, IT executives need to stay up to date with the rapidly changing Australian cyber security landscape, he said, including changes in Australian Signals Directorate’s certification of cloud providers, data sovereignty and data center hosting policies, new encryption laws and international security regulations affecting Australian companies doing business overseas.

“These changes make it even more important for companies to be able to access independent advice and guidance for the selection and management of appropriate cyber security providers,” Bertsch added.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 160 providers of cyber security solutions and services in Australia. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the cyber security space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants that will be covered are:

IAM products are used to collect, record and administrate user identities and related access rights. They ensure access rights are granted based on defined policies. Additional requirements focus on social media and mobile users to address customers’ security needs that go beyond traditional web and context-related rights management. Data leakage/loss prevention: DLP products can identify and monitor sensitive data, provide access for only authorized users, and prevent data leakage. They are gaining importance because companies find it difficult to control data movements and transfers, due to the increasing number of devices being used.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as cyber security vendors can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

Authored by the ISG team of Craig Baty, Pedro L. Bicudo Maschio and Frank Heuer, the Australia report is one of a series that will examine the cyber security markets in the U.S., Germany, France, Switzerland, Brazil and the U.K.

