The market in Canada and Mexico is expected to grow due to the increasing number of surgical procedures that are likely to severe as the growth of the sterilization services market during the forecast period.

The market for sterilization services in Canada is expected to grow due to rising demand for the Sterilization Services.The rise in active participation of the market players in Canada, they offer services related to sterilization services.



In 2017 in Canada, about 396,218 surgical procedures are being performed; it is estimated to increase in the coming years.

Similar to the United States, Canada has technologically advanced in sterilization services.As sterilization a critical process in surgical procedures, it is used to sterilize the surgical instrument before use.



According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information in Canada about 130,000 surgeries performed annually. Thus the rising number of surgery procedures in the country is expected to influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the companies are performing various activities for the sterilization services market, for instance, Sterigenics International LLC, Cosmed Group has done recent developments for products.

In 2019, the Ethylene Oxide (ETO) sterilization segment held the most significant market share of the sterilization services market, by method.This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its high demand from medical device manufacturers.



The electron beam radiation sterilization segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The US sterilization services market is dominated by contract sterilization services segment in 2019 with a considerable market share, by product.This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027.



Also, contract sterilization services segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the demand of quality services.

In 2019, the medical device companies segment held a considerable market share of the sterilization services market, by the end user.This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the increasing demand of medical devices.



Also, the medical device companies is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

