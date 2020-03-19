BOISE, Idaho, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies and Albertsons Companies Foundation have announced a pledge of $3 million and the launch of a major fundraiser to help feed families in need during the COVID-19 crisis

“There has never been a more important time to help our neighbors than right now,” said President & CEO Vivek Sankaran. “Albertsons Companies has always been on the frontline of hunger relief, and our customers always stand with us. We are asking our communities to join us in this effort to ensure that the COVID-19 crisis doesn’t also become a hunger crisis.”

How to donate to the HELP FEED FAMILIES DURING THIS CRISIS campaign:

Hunger relief programs are stretched to capacity due to necessary measures schools, businesses, and governments have taken to curb the spread of COVID-19. As an extension of Albertsons Cos.’ Nourishing Neighbors program – a program to support hunger relief organizations, with a particular focus on breakfast programs for kids – the HELP FEED FAMILIES DURING THIS CRISIS fund will help neighbors in need.

Donations to the HELP FEED FAMILIES DURING THIS CRISIS fundraiser will stay local, so donors can help fight hunger in their communities in the following ways:

Keep food banks stocked so they can respond to increased demand

Support emergency meal distribution programs at schools

Support senior centers and other programs that provide meals and food to seniors

Help families access federal food programs

“During a crisis, Feeding America turns to partners like Albertsons to help our neighbors in need, especially seniors and families who are impacted by school closures,” said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. “For as long as this pandemic impacts our communities, we will continue to work with our partners to help people facing hunger get the food they need.”

Contributions can be made online at AlbertsonsCompaniesFoundation.org. Shoppers can also make donations at checkout at any Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Randal’s, ACME, and other Albertsons Cos. store. Dates for in-store campaigns vary.

In addition to supporting the community, Albertsons Cos. remains committed to keeping our Associates healthy and supporting them through hardships they may face. At Albertsons Cos., employees can support each other by donating to the “We Care Fund,” a program of Albertsons Companies Foundation, a public 501c3 designated charity designed to support the community, as well as help employees during unanticipated and unavoidable financial hardships and emergencies.

A designated committee of Albertsons Companies employees evaluates colleague applications for assistance for Qualified Relief (including presidentially declared disasters, catastrophic events, COVID-19, etc.) as well as Emergency Personal Hardship Assistance (including personal loss and health care expenses).

“Like many members of our communities, Associates are also facing unexpected hardship with the COVID-19 crisis, particularly those with school-aged children or at-risk adults in their household,” said Sankaran. “We are so grateful for the continued dedication our Associates have shown during this time. We Care isn’t just the name of the employee support fund, it is our commitment to all employees in the Albertsons family.”

Locally great and nationally strong, Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, and Carrs. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave nearly $225 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.

