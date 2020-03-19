New York, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Logistics Robots Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Function ; Industry ; Robot Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875904/?utm_source=GNW

These factors are likely to drive the logistics robots market.



Increased automation has changed the automotive industry in the US, and manufacturers are rapidly implementing new technologies to their assembly lines to meet the increasing consumer demands. Therefore, the growing popularity of automation in warehouses and increasing focus toward the adoption of new technological solutions across North America is creating a rising the growth for the logistics robots market in the region.



On the basis of industry, the North America logistics robots market, was led by E-Commerce segment in 2018 with a decent share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, thereby accounting for decent share of the total market by 2027. The continuously rising popularity of e-commerce, along with the shortage of skilled labor in warehouses, is a significant factor fueling the adoption of Logistics Robots in the e-commerce industry.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the logistics robot industry. Some of the players present in North America logistics robots market are Kuka AG, KNAPP AG, Fetch Robotics Inc, among others.

