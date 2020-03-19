New York, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Floor Coating Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type ; Formulation ; Coating Component ; Flooring Material , Application , and Countries" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875901/?utm_source=GNW

The North America floor coating market is segmented on the basis of formulation as solvent-based and water-based.In 2018, the water-based North America floor coating market is estimated to hold a dominant share in the market.



With more limited availability of solvent-based formulations, the water-based formulation coating has seen an upsurge in use.Their lower VOC content has been a huge advantage where restrictions on VOCs are especially stringent.



Water-based formulation coatings typically have a very low to zero solvent content and minimal odor and, based on the product, can often be applied to concrete while it is still moist or still in the process of curing.However, water-based formulation technology, while having made significant strides, has not yet been able to mark materials with the level of chemical resistance and durability desired for many industrial and commercial applications.



It is, therefore, often used in light to moderate duty environments, where frequent recoating is acceptable.



The North America floor coating market is segmented based on flooring material as wood, concrete, mortar, terrazzo, and others.In 2018, the concrete segment accounts for the largest share in the North America floor coating market.



Concrete is the most basic flooring material.Usually, it is only the surface of the slab that is poured directly on the gravel or dirt bed to install the foundation of a building.



The concrete flooring material is not only durable, reliable, and incredibly long-lasting, but also developed a reputation for being austere, utilitarian, and course underfoot.However, modern advancements have given the flooring professionals a variety of design options that are allowing them to reinvent this primary building material entirely.



Today concrete floors have the option to be polished smooth or even be textured to provide traction. These can also be stained or painted with a variety of techniques that allows to replicate the look of natural materials or embed the floor with intricate printed designs.



Increasing demand for floor coatings in industrial applications has led to an upsurge in the sales of floor coating products.Rapid industrialization and establishment of manufacturing and processing plants in the US, Canada, and Mexico is expected to drive the demand for floor coatings in the pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and automotive assembly industries.



Multinational corporations based in the US and Canada are expanding their operations in developing countries of APAC such as China and India. The establishment of manufacturing facilities by major foreign companies has generated a considerable demand for construction materials such as floor coatings.



North America floor coating market is segmented on the country as US, Canada, and Mexico.US has a major share in the North America floor coating market, which is followed by Canada.



The demand for epoxy floor coating is increasing in the US over the past few years as epoxy floor coating is one of the most versatile floor coating systems available.The Canadian construction industry is consistently experiencing healthy demand for advanced building materials year on year.



Pertaining to this fact, several builders and constructors are demanding advanced floor coating products.



Some of the players present in North America floor coating market are Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, Maris Polymers S.A., Michelman, Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., 3M Company, Sika AG, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and Rust Oleum



The overall North America floor coating market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America floor coating market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America floor coating market.

