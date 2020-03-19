New York, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Function ; Industry ; Robot Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875843/?utm_source=GNW

Whether running a retail chain, eCommerce site, or are a distributor or manufacturer, these systems bring enhanced controls on labors, inventory as well as transportation. The logistics robots are used to automate the overall process of moving goods as well as storing it in warehouses through the supply chain. However, these robots are likely to drive the logistics robots market.

With the increasing importance of equipment in logistic markets in APAC, especially China and India, robot manufacturers realize that electronics innovations can complement production innovations in gaining a competitive advantage. With the increasing focus of robot manufacturers toward the development of the automation solutions for logistics industry verticals, the rise in demand for logistics robots markets is projected to rise during the forecast period.



On the basis of robot type, the Asia-Pacific logistics robots market, was led by AGV robots segment in 2018 with a decent share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period by 2027.Improved work efficiencies further help streamline other processes, such as materials ordering and inventory management. AGVs are primarily used in the transportation of raw materials, finished goods, and work-in-process materials associated with production lines; they are also used in storage/retrieval or other movements for picking and dropping purpose for distribution and warehousing applications.

AGVs are primarily used in the transportation of raw materials, finished goods, and work-in-process materials associated with production lines; they are also used in storage/retrieval or other movements for picking and dropping purpose for distribution and warehousing applications.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the logistics robots based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Asia-Pacific region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the logistics robots industry. Some of the players present in Asia-Pacific logistics robots market are Kuka AG, KNAPP AG, among others.

