EASTLAKE, Ohio, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellitronix Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG), announced it has been invited by the Ford Motor Company, a top U.S. Automotive manufacturer, to present a proposal to design and manufacture a new product for one of their new upcoming vehicles.

“Intellitronix is delighted to have been invited to participate in a new vehicle with the Ford Motor Company. We have groundbreaking automotive electronics design capabilities to present ideas and offer an innovative solution to meet the requirements of Ford,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group. “Today, we continue to lead the automotive electronics world into the future with our proprietary technology, expert design, and one of a kind innovation. Automotive projects such as this signifies tangible growth opportunities for Intellitronix.”

Intellitronix is a leading electronics manufacturer who combines innovative ideas, expertise and technology to create cutting-edge solutions. Our state-of-the-art technology makes us one of the foremost designers and manufacturers of electronics in the automotive and RV industries. By only using the best and most advanced display and engineering techniques, we achieve the highest level of quality and performance for our products surpassing other companies in the marketplace.

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. and Intellitronix Corporation

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intellitronix, are leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as LED lighting, automotive, RV, and marine electronics, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, and high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. For more information, please visit www.uslightinggroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.