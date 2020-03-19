Nokia Corporation

Managers’ transactions

March 19, 2020 at 8:00 (CET +1)



Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Piou, Olivier

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Nokia Corporation

LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20200318181440_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-16

Venue: XIEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: 2.151 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.151 EUR

