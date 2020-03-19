Ronny Meinkøhn has been appointed CFO in AKVA group ASA.

Mr. Meinkøhn (born 1978) comes from the position as CFO in Apply AS, which he has had since 2015. His education is from the Norwegian School of Economics, where he conducted a four-year program in economics and business administration (Siviløkonom). Mr. Meinkøhn will take up the position as CFO of AKVA group no later than October 1, 2020.

The Group Controller, Mr. Andreas Pierre Hatjoullis will continue to serve as acting CFO, until Mr. Meinkøhn joins the company.

Dated: March 19, 2020

AKVA group ASA

