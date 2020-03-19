Operational and financial update

BW Offshore is proactively taking steps to minimise risk of business interruptions due to the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus and is adhering to local public health advisory across all locations. Commercial uptime on all operating FPSOs continue to be close to 100% to date in 2020.

Prioritising people, operations and partners

The health and safety of employees and their families and ensuring continued safe offshore operations in cooperation with clients are the top priorities for BW Offshore. Restrictions have been introduced on international travel combined with extensive use of home office and video-meetings to reduce people gatherings and minimise risk of spreading the virus.

BW Offshore has established a task force that has initiated offshore business continuity plans for each FPSO focused on;

Optimising manning to sustain safe operations in the medium term

Retaining offshore crew, including rotations, in country to ensure uninterrupted operations irrespective of international travel bans

Medical, quarantine and medevac protocols

Social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols

Stocking of provisions, consumables and essential spares to prevent being affected by potential supply chain disruptions

These measures are supported by a similar framework activated across all onshore offices.

“Safeguarding our people, assets, operations and clients is our main priority. We have appointed a Covid-19 task force to continuously monitor the situation and assist in operational adjustments as the situation evolves,” said Marco Beenen, the CEO of BW Offshore. “At the same time, we continue to develop our business and execute on our long-term strategy which over time has proven resilient amid market turmoil and oil price volatility.”

Strengthening backlog

On 18 March, BW Offshore announced a five-year contract with additional options for the lease and operation of the FPSO BW Pioneer in the US Gulf of Mexico. The firm period commences in direct continuation of the current contract and lasts until March 2025.

“We are pleased to sign this extension reflecting a continuation of work at similar terms with future upside potential related to additional production,” said Marco Beenen. “It adds approximately USD 350 million of EBITDA over the firm five-year period and long-term earnings visibility, which combined with our strong balance sheet and available liquidity, forms a strong foundation for the future.”

Solid financial position

BW Offshore is continuously evaluating current developments and has decided to defer approximately USD 60 million of planned capital expenditures related to the inactive fleet to 2021.

In recent years, BW Offshore has substantially reduced leverage and in 2019 the Company refinanced its main loan facility and bond portfolio to extend instalments and maturities. Year-end 2019 reported net debt was USD 997 million, equal to 1.8 times reported full-year FPSO EBITDA of USD 544 million.

As at end-February 2020, USD 325 million was drawn under the main corporate facility and remaining debt instalments for 2020 amounted to USD 97 million. Available liquidity was USD 418 million, including USD 183 million in cash after the January repayment of USD 141 million of NOK bonds called in December 2019. This excludes cash in BW Energy, in which BW Offshore holds a 38.8% stake post the January 2020 spin-off and listing.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore is a leading provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry. The company also participates in developing proven offshore hydrocarbon reservoirs. BW Offshore is represented in all major oil and gas regions world-wide with a fleet of 15 owned FPSOs. The company has more than 30 years of production track record, having executed 40 FPSO and FSO projects. BW Offshore is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



