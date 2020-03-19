Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release 19 March 2020

RAISIO PLC CANCELS ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FROM 24 MARCH 2020 AND MOVES IT TO A LATER DATE



Based on the announcement by the Finnish Government on the coronavirus situation, Raisio plc has decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting called to convene 24 March 2020.

Raisio plc’s Board will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later stage.





Further information:

Mika Saarinen, Director – Treasury, IR and Communications

Tel. +358 400 726 808, communications@raisio.com

Aija Immonen, Secretary of the Board, tel. +358 44 782 1356





