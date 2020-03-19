AB “Ignitis gamyba” (hereinafter referred to as the Company and GEN) company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrinės st. 21, Elektrėnai. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 648 002 629; ISIN code LT0000128571.

The Company informs, that on 18 March 2020 District Court of Vilnius Region passed resolution approving waiver of claim of minority shareholders of the GEN (hereinafter – the Shareholders) and terminating civil case.

It was announced in the Company’s notification on material event on 17 March 2020 ( link ), that the Shareholders filed waiver for court to deny lawsuit asking to suspend the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders regarding delisting the shares of GEN. It was done after Ignitis Group reached a settlement agreement with the Investors' Association representing the Shareholders.

The resolution of the court will come into effect within 7 calendar days. At the same time the temporary protection measures which were applied by the court will be removed.

After removing the temporary protection measures, the implementation of resolutions which were adopted at the Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders on 4 December 2019 regarding delisting shares of GEN will continue – Ignitis Group will submit the circulars of the voluntary tender offers regarding shares of GEN.