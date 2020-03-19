UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 600 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313.

The Company informs, that on 18 March 2020 District Court of Vilnius City and District Court of Vilnius Region passed resolutions approving waivers of claims of minority shareholders of the Company's subsidiaries AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (ESO) and AB Ignitis Gamyba (GEN) (hereinafter – the Shareholders) and terminating civil cases.

It was announced in the Company’s notification on material event on 17 March 2020 ( link ), that the minority shareholders filed waivers for courts to deny lawsuits asking to suspend the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders regarding delisting the shares of ESO and GEN. It was done after the Company reached a settlement agreement with the Investors' Association representing the minority shareholders.

The resolutions of the courts will come into effect within 7 calendar days. At the same time the temporary protection measures which were applied by the courts will be removed.

After removing the temporary protection measures, the implementation of resolutions which were adopted at the Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders on 4 December 2019 regarding delisting shares of ESO and GEN will continue – the Company will submit the circulars of the voluntary tender offers regarding shares of ESO and GEN.