Agility Fuel Solutions, a business of Hexagon Composites, has been awarded an order from an existing U.S. based transit bus customer to deliver compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel storage systems. The order represents an estimated total value of USD 10.0 million (approx. NOK 115 million).



The North American CNG transit bus market continues to grow steadily, driven by the environmental benefits and operating cost savings of CNG. About 35% of new transit bus orders are powered by natural gas.

“CNG is one of the cleanest burning fuels available. We're happy to deliver cleaner air to the city of Los Angeles, where these fleets operate”, says Seung Baik, President of Agility Fuel Solutions.

Deliveries of the fuel systems are expected to commence in July.

About Agility Fuel Solutions

Agility Fuel Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Its product offerings include natural gas, hydrogen, and battery electric energy storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane and natural gas fuel systems, and propane dispensers. Agility has been manufacturing and servicing safe and reliable clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicle fleets and OEMs for more than 20 years, logging billions of miles on the road per year.

Learn more at www.agilityfuelsolutions.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com

