﻿ Havila Shipping ASA has been notified by Axxis Geo Solution ASA wih extensions for the PSV vessels Havila Aurora until end of May 2020 and Havila Fortune until midt June 2020.

There are further two optional periods each of 3 months for both vessels.





The company has also entered into a contract with major UK oil company for the PSV Havila Borg commencing in June for a period of 40 days plus options.





