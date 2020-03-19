Uponor Corporation Inside information 19 March 2020 11:00 EET



Uponor withdraws its guidance for 2020 – lack of visibility to potential COVID-19 impacts

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, severe and extensive restrictions have been placed by several European and North American countries, where Uponor’s main markets are located. Market indications especially from the United States, which is our largest national market, show disturbances in construction activities, which may directly impact our North American business. In this situation, it is impossible to estimate the potential impact to the comparable operating profit and hence, Uponor withdraws its current guidance, according to which Uponor expected the comparable operating profit to improve from 2019. Once visibility improves and the significant uncertainties have cleared, Uponor expects to update its outlook and issue a new guidance.

“The year 2020 started strongly in most of our businesses, and our operations are as of this morning running at full speed. Various signals from the market place including restrictions imposed on movement of people are likely to postpone construction projects in many geographies. As this likelihood and anticipated duration of the slow down are both unknown at this stage, we have lost the required visibility for maintaining a guidance,” says Jyri Luomakoski, President and CEO, Uponor Corporation.

