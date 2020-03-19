Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Fixed Services in Western Europe: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Government investments will help to increase the availability of high-speed fixed broadband connections in Western Europe, but fixed service revenue growth will be limited.
This report examines key trends and drivers, and provides a comprehensive fixed telecoms market forecast for Western Europe and for 16 individually modelled countries including country views for France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.
This report provides:
- a 5-year forecast of 110 fixed KPIs for the Western European region and for 16 key countries
- an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of fixed service, and for key countries
- an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries
- a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for fixed operators.
Geographical coverage
Countries modelled individually
- Austria
- Belgium
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Ireland
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Portugal
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- UK
Detailed country commentary
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
Data Coverage
Fixed connections
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up
- Narrowband voice, VoBB
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Fixed revenue
- Service, retail
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Fixed voice traffic
Worldwide trends
- Worldwide: the increase in fixed broadband revenue will be driven by increasing next-generation access (NGA) take-up
Regional trends
- The total fixed retail revenue will remain flat due to declining revenue from legacy services
- The share of FTTP/B connections will increase significantly in WE, sustained by operators' aggressive roll-out targets in several countries
- Fixed broadband household penetration will continue to grow in all countries
- Consumer demand for high-speed broadband will drive ASPU growth in a few countries, but the ASPU trend for the region as a whole will remain flat
- The total fixed broadband revenue in WE will continue to increase, sustained by a stable ASPU and a growing number of FBB connections
Country-level trends
- France: aggressive price competition will lead to a decline in the total fixed service revenue during the forecast period
- Germany: FTTC-based VDSL will be the most-widespread technology in the fixed broadband market by 2024
- Italy: a growing take-up of fibre-based network services will boost FBB penetration
- Spain: saturation among middle-income and premium customers will continue to drive a shift in strategy among operators
- UK: FTTP roll-outs will be one of a limited number of opportunities for revenue growth in the fixed market
List of Figures
- Figure 1: Telecoms and pay-TV retail revenue by type and total service revenue, Western Europe, 2014-2024
- Figure 2: Fixed service revenue in WE and the rest of the world, 2014-2024
- Figure 3: Telecoms retail revenue by fixed service type, and fixed ARPU, Western Europe, 2014-2024
- Figure 4: Telecoms retail revenue and growth rate by service type, Western Europe, 2014-2024
- Figure 5: Fixed connections by type, Western Europe (million), 2014-2024
- Figure 6: Broadband connections by technology, Western Europe (million), 2014-2024
- Figure 7: Fixed retail revenue by service, Western Europe (EUR billion), 2014-2024
- Figure 8: NGA broadband household penetration and NGA share of broadband connections, Western Europe, 2014-2024
- Figure 9: Fixed internet traffic per broadband connection, Western Europe (GB per month), 2014-2024
- Figure 10a: Fixed broadband household penetration by country, Western Europe, 2014-2024
- Figure 10b: Fixed broadband household penetration by country, Western Europe, 2014-2024
- Figure 11a: Fixed broadband access ASPU by country, Western Europe, 2014-2024
- Figure 11b: Fixed broadband access ASPU by country, Western Europe, 2014-2024
- Figure 12: Fixed voice, broadband and pay-TV ASPU, France (EUR per month), 2014-2024
- Figure 13: Broadband connections by type, France (million), 2014-2024
- Figure 14: Fixed voice, broadband and pay-TV ASPU, Germany (EUR per month), 2014-2024
- Figure 15: Broadband connections by type, Germany (million), 2014-2024
- Figure 16: Fixed voice, broadband and pay-TV ASPU, Italy (EUR per month), 2014-2024
- Figure 17: Broadband connections by type, Italy (million), 2014-2024
- Figure 18: Fixed voice, broadband and pay-TV ASPU, Spain (EUR per month), 2014-2024
- Figure 19: Broadband connections by type, Spain (million), 2014-2024
- Figure 20: Fixed voice, broadband and pay-TV ASPU, UK (GBP per month), 2014-2024
- Figure 21: Broadband connections by type, UK (million), 2014-2024
