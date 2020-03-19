Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Fixed Services in Western Europe: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Government investments will help to increase the availability of high-speed fixed broadband connections in Western Europe, but fixed service revenue growth will be limited.



This report examines key trends and drivers, and provides a comprehensive fixed telecoms market forecast for Western Europe and for 16 individually modelled countries including country views for France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.



This report provides:

a 5-year forecast of 110 fixed KPIs for the Western European region and for 16 key countries

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of fixed service, and for key countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries

a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for fixed operators.

Geographical coverage



Countries modelled individually

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

Detailed country commentary

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Data Coverage

Fixed connections

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed revenue

Service, retail

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed voice traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU

Worldwide trends

Worldwide: the increase in fixed broadband revenue will be driven by increasing next-generation access (NGA) take-up

Regional trends

The total fixed retail revenue will remain flat due to declining revenue from legacy services

The share of FTTP/B connections will increase significantly in WE, sustained by operators' aggressive roll-out targets in several countries

Fixed broadband household penetration will continue to grow in all countries

Consumer demand for high-speed broadband will drive ASPU growth in a few countries, but the ASPU trend for the region as a whole will remain flat

The total fixed broadband revenue in WE will continue to increase, sustained by a stable ASPU and a growing number of FBB connections

Country-level trends

France: aggressive price competition will lead to a decline in the total fixed service revenue during the forecast period

Germany: FTTC-based VDSL will be the most-widespread technology in the fixed broadband market by 2024

Italy: a growing take-up of fibre-based network services will boost FBB penetration

Spain: saturation among middle-income and premium customers will continue to drive a shift in strategy among operators

UK: FTTP roll-outs will be one of a limited number of opportunities for revenue growth in the fixed market

List of Figures

Figure 1: Telecoms and pay-TV retail revenue by type and total service revenue, Western Europe, 2014-2024

Figure 2: Fixed service revenue in WE and the rest of the world, 2014-2024

Figure 3: Telecoms retail revenue by fixed service type, and fixed ARPU, Western Europe, 2014-2024

Figure 4: Telecoms retail revenue and growth rate by service type, Western Europe, 2014-2024

Figure 5: Fixed connections by type, Western Europe (million), 2014-2024

Figure 6: Broadband connections by technology, Western Europe (million), 2014-2024

Figure 7: Fixed retail revenue by service, Western Europe (EUR billion), 2014-2024

Figure 8: NGA broadband household penetration and NGA share of broadband connections, Western Europe, 2014-2024

Figure 9: Fixed internet traffic per broadband connection, Western Europe (GB per month), 2014-2024

Figure 10a: Fixed broadband household penetration by country, Western Europe, 2014-2024

Figure 10b: Fixed broadband household penetration by country, Western Europe, 2014-2024

Figure 11a: Fixed broadband access ASPU by country, Western Europe, 2014-2024

Figure 11b: Fixed broadband access ASPU by country, Western Europe, 2014-2024

Figure 12: Fixed voice, broadband and pay-TV ASPU, France (EUR per month), 2014-2024

Figure 13: Broadband connections by type, France (million), 2014-2024

Figure 14: Fixed voice, broadband and pay-TV ASPU, Germany (EUR per month), 2014-2024

Figure 15: Broadband connections by type, Germany (million), 2014-2024

Figure 16: Fixed voice, broadband and pay-TV ASPU, Italy (EUR per month), 2014-2024

Figure 17: Broadband connections by type, Italy (million), 2014-2024

Figure 18: Fixed voice, broadband and pay-TV ASPU, Spain (EUR per month), 2014-2024

Figure 19: Broadband connections by type, Spain (million), 2014-2024

Figure 20: Fixed voice, broadband and pay-TV ASPU, UK (GBP per month), 2014-2024

Figure 21: Broadband connections by type, UK (million), 2014-2024

