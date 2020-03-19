Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Telecoms Operator Growth Strategies: Case Studies and Analysis (Volume III)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Many operators are struggling to differentiate their services and products, and in some notable instances, new challengers are putting substantial pressure on core consumer revenue for the whole market.



This report analyses the growth initiatives for 12 telecoms operators worldwide. The report delineates and compares different revenue growth strategies and explores the implications for strategy teams.

This report answers the following questions:

Where are telecoms operators looking for growth?

What are the trends in the types of initiatives that operators are pursuing?

What are the drivers behind these initiatives?

The following companies are featured in case studies:

Airtel

America Mobil

AT&T

Axiata

China Unicom

Millicom

NTT Docomo

Orange

Telefonica

Telkom

Verizon

Vodafone

