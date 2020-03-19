New York, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bladder Cancer: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876193/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The exponential growth of the bladder cancer market will be driven by an increasing incident patient population and the approval and launch of new branded therapies with different MOAs: Balversa, Padcev, Vofatamab, Vicinium, Qapzola, N-803 and Instilidrin.



In addition, the label expansion of currently marketed therapies: PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors in combination with chemotherapies or other immuno-oncology agents will promote market growth during the forecast period. PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors are highly anticipated in bladder cancer and they are expected to have greater adoption and usage in different lines of therapy across the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan), especially in the areas where unmet need is the highest.



However, a major barrier for market growth in bladder cancer will be identifying the patient population with specific mutations for targeted therapy regimens, which is not feasible for all patients as costs for identification would be expensive for the payers, and will limit the usage of these drugs.In the EU and Japan, the usage of checkpoint inhibitors other than Keytruda and Tecentriq is currently difficult due to reimbursement restrictions.



Competition from other drugs and reimbursement restriction will tamper the growth of the market significantly.



Among the pipeline candidates, PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors as monotherapy or as a combination regimen are expected to result in significant revenues due to premium pricing and clinical benefit in BCG-relapsed and refractory patients, as well as in platinum based chemotherapy ineligible patients.



The usage of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in bladder cancer is expanding, translating to the major contributor of increased revenue in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) over the forecast period. Label expansion of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors and the launch of novel drugs such as Vicinium, N-803, Instiladrin for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer population are major drivers of the US market.



Key opinion leaders (KOLs) across the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) are very enthusiastic about Padcev and sales revenues for this drug is set to increase at a CAGR of 18.8% from the time of launch in 2020 over the forecast period. In addition, evaluating targeted therapy regimens in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors will aid in better product adoption across all type of bladder cancer patients.



The latest report “Bladder Cancer: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2028”, provides an overview of bladder cancer, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management. The report further brings in annualized bladder cancer therapeutics market revenue, strategic competitor assessment, clinical trial mapping, pipeline drug analysis and analysis of the current and future market competition in the global bladder cancer market.



- How will the earlier use of immune checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies agent in NMIBC, MIBC, and locally advanced and metastatic settings affect the bladder cancer treatment algorithm?

- The bladder cancer market is characterized by a number of unmet needs.What are the main unmet needs in this market? Will the pipeline drugs under development fulfil them?

- Eight late-stage pipeline agents are going to enter the bladder cancer market from 2018 onwards.



Will the late-stage drugs make a significant impact on the bladder cancer market? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?



- Overview of bladder cancer, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

- Annualized bladder cancer therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in seven patient segments, forecast from 2018 to 2028.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the bladder cancer therapeutics market.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for bladder cancer. The most promising candidates in Phase III development are profiled.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global bladder cancer market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global bladder cancer market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global bladder cancer market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

