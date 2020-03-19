TEL AVIV, Israel, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) (ADR: BKHYY), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
Key financial highlights:
Commenting on the results, Mr. Oded Eran, Chairman of the Board of Directors said: “The financial statements of Bank Hapoalim are being released in the midst of significant economic developments resulting from the spread of the Coronavirus. The role of Bank Hapoalim, as the largest financial institution in the Israeli economy, during this emergency is more important than ever. I am proud that despite a complicated year, during which we invested immense effort in advancing the American tax investigation towards conclusion and reaching resolutions with the United States authorities, we succeeded in continuing to move forward with our strategic plans, as reflected, among other matters, in the growth of the credit portfolio, alongside a significant improvement in credit quality; development of new technological products; and solidification of the leadership of Bank Hapoalim in the Israeli banking system.
Bank Hapoalim, under the leadership of our new CEO, Dov Kotler, is resolute and steadfast in facing the evolving crisis, and is navigating its path to the days ahead with determination and good judgment, while granting the highest priority to the needs of the public and of the economy during these times.
The provisions for the investigation of the United States authorities have a substantial impact on the financial results of the bank for the year, but they will enable us to move forward with greater strength and expand our investments in development and in adapting Bank Hapoalim to the banking of the future and to the challenges of tomorrow, and to coping with the new challenges of the present, which are already taking a toll on the business sector in Israel.”
Commenting on the results, Mr. Dov Kotler, President and CEO said: “We are facing the beginning of a period of economic uncertainty, which will affect the global economy and become a significant factor in shaping the future challenges of the financial sector and of the business sector as a whole. I call on the State of Israel to work cooperatively with the financial sector to ensure the robustness of the economy. We at Bank Hapoalim are committed to continuing to stand by our customers during these difficult times, and we will do our best under these circumstances.
In accordance with the focus areas established in our work plans, Bank Hapoalim continued to make progress on its business objectives, primarily the expansion of its portfolio of credit to the public, with an emphasis on housing credit, which grew by 10.2%, and commercial credit, which grew by 7.1%, while significantly improving the quality of the portfolio.
On a personal note, I am completing my first six months in office as CEO of Bank Hapoalim. During this period, we achieved progress on several highly significant initiatives, including restructuring our management team, signing a new multi-year wage agreement with the employee union, formulating an efficiency program encompassing more than 900 employees over the coming three years, completing the sale of Isracard, and advancing with the investigations of the United States authorities, while continuing our overall business growth and the expansion and improvement of quality of our credit portfolio.
We know that it is the nature of a pandemic, like an economic crisis, to eventually end. I am confident that together, we will resolutely withstand this crisis and emerge strengthened. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful employees, who have persisted in their work, coming in every day to provide service to our customers, with deep commitment and responsibility."
Key developments in the 2019 annual financial statements:
Key developments in balance sheet items:
Please note: This press release was prepared for convenience only. In case of any discrepancy, the Bank's reported financial statements in Hebrew will prevail.
Conference Call Information:
Bank Hapoalim will host a conference call today to discuss its Full Year 2019 financial results at 5:00 p.m. (Israel); 3:00 p.m. (UK); 11:00 a.m. (ET). To access the conference call, please dial: 1-888-281-1167 toll free from the United States; 0-800-051-8913 toll free from the United Kingdom; or 972-3-9180685 internationally. No password is required.
The call will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which, together with the financial statements, will be available on the Bank's website at www.bankhapoalim.com, under Investor Relations, Financial Information. A recording of the call will be made available on the Bank's website at the above address following the completion of the call.
Please note: The conference call does not replace the need to peruse the immediate reports and the Financial Statements of the Bank, including all the forward-looking information included therein in accordance with Section 32A of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968.
About Bank Hapoalim:
Bank Hapoalim is Israel's leading financial group. In Israel, the Bank Hapoalim operates 215 full-service retail branches, 12 regional business centers and specialized industry relationship managers for major corporate customers. The Bank Hapoalim Group includes holdings in financial companies involved in investment banking, trust services and portfolio management. Internationally, commercial banking services are provided in North America by the New York branch. Bank Hapoalim is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: POLI) and holds a Level-1 ADR program. For more information about Bank Hapoalim, please visit us online at www.bankhapoalim.com
Contact:
Karen Mazor, SVP
Head of Investor Relations
Bank Hapoalim
T: +972 3 5673440
E: Karen.mazor@poalim.co.il
Condensed financial information and principal performance indicators over time
|For the year ended December 31
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Main performance indicators
|Return of net profit on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank
|4.62
|%
|7.06
|%
|7.50
|%
|7.72
|%
|9.61
|%
|Return of net profit on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank excluding extraordinary items(1)
|7.13
|%
|9.74
|%
|9.44
|%
|10.04
|%
|9.61
|%
|Return of net profit from continued operations on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(5)
|3.86
|%
|6.07
|%
|6.61
|%
|6.92
|%
|8.74
|%
|Return of net profit from continued operations on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank excluding extraordinary items(2)(5)
|6.72
|%
|8.75
|%
|8.55
|%
|9.23
|%
|8.74
|%
|Return on average assets
|0.39
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.73
|%
|Ratio of income to average assets
|2.17
|%
|2.29
|%
|1.99
|%
|2.07
|%
|2.13
|%
|Efficiency ratio – cost-income ratio from continued operations
|66.44
|%
|65.05
|%
|64.57
|%
|63.24
|%
|59.63
|%
|Efficiency ratio – cost-income ratio excluding extraordinary items from continued operations(2)
|58.13
|%
|57.82
|%
|59.10
|%
|59.22
|%
|59.63
|%
|Financing margin from regular activity(3)
|2.26
|%
|2.31
|%
|2.13
|%
|2.05
|%
|2.05
|%
|Liquidity coverage ratio(4)
|121
|%
|120
|%
|122
|%
|124
|%
|99.00
|%
|December 31
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Ratio of common equity Tier 1 capital to risk components(5)
|11.53
|%
|11.16
|%
|11.26
|%
|11.01
|%
|9.63
|%
|Ratio of total capital to risk components(5)
|14.64
|%
|14.39
|%
|14.64
|%
|15.11
|%
|14.36
|%
|Leverage ratio(5)
|7.61
|%
|7.51
|%
|7.37
|%
|7.25
|%
|7.10
|%
|For the year ended December 31
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Main credit quality indicators
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of credit to the public
|1.58
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.58
|%
|Impaired debts and debts in arrears of 90 days or more as a percentage of credit to the public
|1.80
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.83
|%
|2.27
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of average credit to the public
|0.12
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.08
|%
|Provision for credit losses as a percentage of average credit to the public
|0.44
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.17
|%
|Main profit and loss data
|NIS millions
|Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank
|1,799
|2,595
|2,660
|2,628
|3,082
|Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank excluding extraordinary items(1)
|2,778
|3,579
|3,348
|3,417
|3,082
|Net profit from continued operations attributed to shareholders of the Bank
|1,503
|2,231
|2,346
|2,354
|2,802
|Net profit from continued operations attributed to shareholders of the Bank excluding extraordinary items(2)
|2,619
|3,215
|3,034
|3,143
|2,802
|Net interest income
|9,319
|8,906
|8,424
|7,958
|7,710
|Provision (income) for credit losses
|1,276
|613
|202
|179
|437
|Net financing profit*
|9,878
|10,351
|9,076
|9,121
|8,744
|Non-interest income
|3,889
|4,868
|4,153
|4,917
|4,996
|Of which: fees
|3,240
|3,318
|3,338
|3,617
|3,838
|Operating and other expenses
|8,776
|8,960
|8,121
|8,142
|7,577
|Of which: salaries and related expenses
|4,018
|4,097
|4,209
|4,239
|4,467
|Total income
|13,208
|13,774
|12,577
|12,875
|12,706
|Net earnings per ordinary share (in NIS)
|Basic net earnings per share in NIS attributed to shareholders of the Bank from continued operations
|1.13
|1.68
|1.76
|1.77
|2.11
Condensed financial information and principal performance indicators over time (continued)
|December 31
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2016
|2015
|NIS millions
|Main balance sheet data
|Total assets
|463,688
|460,926
|454,424
|448,105
|431,638
|Of which: Cash and deposits with banks
|88,122
|84,459
|86,093
|80,367
|64,964
|Securities
|59,486
|56,116
|65,416
|71,429
|62,865
|Net credit to the public
|292,940
|282,507
|265,853
|259,878
|267,480
|Net problematic credit risk
|8,787
|6,944
|6,822
|7,358
|9,171
|Net impaired balance sheet debts
|3,034
|2,158
|2,121
|3,094
|4,257
|Total liabilities
|425,467
|423,270
|418,420
|413,880
|398,419
|Of which: Deposits from the public
|361,645
|352,260
|347,344
|338,494
|321,718
|Deposits from banks
|3,520
|4,528
|3,649
|4,077
|4,542
|Bonds and subordinated notes
|26,853
|30,024
|29,058
|33,560
|34,475
|Shareholders’ equity
|38,181
|37,544
|35,863
|34,047
|33,032
|Credit to the public not accruing interest income (NPL)
|3,867
|2,178
|2,073
|3,480
|4,928
|Additional data
|Share price at end of year (in NIS)
|28.7
|23.7
|25.6
|22.9
|20.1
|For the year ended December 31
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Total dividend per share (in agorot)**
|74.90
|37.17
|64.53
|51.44
|42.87
|Average number of employee positions
|9,297
|9,723
|10,228
|10,556
|11,025
|Ratio of net interest income to average assets
|2.05
|%
|1.97
|%
|1.87
|%
|1.80
|%
|1.88
|%
|Ratio of fees to average assets
|0.71
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.82
|%
|1.26
|%
|* Net financing profit includes net interest income and non-interest financing income (expenses).
|** According to the date of declaration.
|(1) Does not include expenses in respect of the provision in connection with the investigation of the Bank Group’s business with American customers and FIFA, the effect of the closure of the private-banking activity overseas, net profit from the sale of Isracard, and loss from impairment in respect of the Bank’s investment in Bank Pozitif.
|(2) Does not include expenses in respect of the provision in connection with the investigation of the Bank Group’s business with American customers and FIFA, the effect of the closure of the private-banking activity overseas, and loss from impairment in respect of the Bank’s investment in Bank Pozitif.
|(3) Financing profit from regular activity (see the Report of the Board of Directors and Board of Management, in the section “Material developments in income, expenses, and other comprehensive income”) divided by total financial assets after allowance for credit losses, net of non-interest bearing balances in respect of credit cards.
|(4) For additional information, see the section "Liquidity and refinancing risk" in the financial statements.
|(5) For additional information, see the section "Capital, capital adequacy, and leverage" in the financial statements.
Bank Hapoalim
Tel Aviv, ISRAEL